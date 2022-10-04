Aurora ends police chief search emptyhanded after 2 of 3 finalists withdraw

1 of 8

AURORA | Aurora announced Tuesday afternoon the failure of its first campaign to find a replacement for ousted police chief Vanessa Wilson, after the finalists were either rejected or withdrew.

Officials said they would announce soon how to proceed in finding a new police chief after months of turmoil among police ranks and the community over a host of issues.

The end of the search got off to a rocky start quickly. Scott Booth of the Danville Police Department in Virginia dropped out Sept. 21, the same day the city released the names of finalists.

The two remaining candidates — Scott Ebner formerly of the New Jersey State Police and David Franklin of the Albuquerque Police Department — met with police and community members last week, but the city announced Tuesday afternoon that Franklin withdrew his application after visiting the city.

City spokesman Ryan Luby later wrote in an email that Ebner “did not have a majority of the necessary support to proceed.”

“Over the last week, I listened to a lot of feedback from community members and City Council members who want us to continue the search for a variety of reasons, and I support that,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a press release.

“We all – city management, the City Council and the community – want the best person for the job who will address crime in Aurora and lead the Aurora Police Department to be racially equitable, bias-free, culturally competent and responsive to all residents.”

The announcement means Aurora has no clear timeline for replacing Wilson, who City Manager Jim Twombly fired earlier this year, naming former chief Dan Oates as her temporary replacement.

“Moving forward, we will be assessing the process and determining next steps as we continue the search,” Twombly said Tuesday. “People across our community may have differing preferences of who they want to lead the Aurora Police Department, but we will make sure that whoever is chosen will be held to serving every member of our community equitably.”

The selection of Booth, Ebner and Franklin as finalists drew sharp criticism from a spectrum of lawmakers and community leaders who called the process opaque and said no serious effort was made to get the input of residents of color on the candidates.

The city up until Monday defended the process, saying Wilson was chosen via the same process and that seven of the 21 applicants were women or people of color, including two of the nine semifinalists (the three finalists were white men).

This is a breaking story and will be updated.