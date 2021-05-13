Former Cherry Creek district teacher gets prison time for sexually abusing inmate at youth detention center

AURORA | A former teacher for the Cherry Creek School District assigned to a juvenile detention center in Centennial has been sentenced to nearly a decade in state prison for molesting an inmate at the facility two years ago.

Maggie Stastny, 33, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday for the lone felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Stastny had pleaded guilty to the count earlier this year in exchange for other charges getting dismissed. She was originally arrested on suspicion of the sexual exploitation charge as well as engaging in sexual conduct in a correctional institution.

Investigators said Stastny had a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in the spring of 2019, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after she was arrested.

Video footage from the detention center showed Stastny standing in the threshold of an inmate’s cell moving “her body back and forth” on the afternoon of May 8, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit filed against her. A supervisor who saw the encounter told investigators “that because of how the other youth were reacting, he believed that the actions were sexual in nature.”

Stastny later said that she allowed a male inmate to put his hands down her pants during the recorded encounter in his cell. She said she had feelings for the inmate and bought him clothes, phones and let him use her car. She told authorities that the inmate would sneak out to her car, where she would provide him with the gifts. They also had multiple sexual encounters in the backseat of her car, and in the bathroom of a Denver Public Library location, she said.

The inmate eventually tried to black mail Stastny, threatening to withhold her borrowed car if she did not provide him with money.

When asked by a colleague why she was engaging in sexual acts with the inmate, Stastny, who was married at the time, said “he’s persuasive,” according to Facebook messages cited in court records.

The colleague responded by saying “there has to be more,” to which Stastny replied: “not really.”

Stastny taught math and special education at the Centennial detention center, where Cherry Creek provides classes for detainees to earn credits toward high school classes or a GED.

She worked for Cherry Creek for more than two years until her contract was not renewed in June 2019, court records indicate. She told sheriff’s deputies that she worked for several other school districts over the years, including Aurora Public Schools and those in Adams and Jefferson Counties.

She was working at South Middle School in Aurora when authorities questioned her about the alleged assaults at the Centennial facility, records show. Her initial interview with investigators took place at the Aurora Public Schools administration building on Peoria Street.

As part of her sentence, Stastny will be required to pay several thousand dollars in court fees and serve five years on parole upon her release from prison. She will also be prevented from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Stastny is currently detained at the Arapahoe County jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.