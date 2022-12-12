Aurora police: Quadruple homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

AURORA | A 21-year-old man suspected of a quadruple homicide in Aurora was arrested in Mexico over the weekend after evading police since late October.

Aurora police say Joseph Castorena was arrested Dec. 10 in the north-central state of Aguascalientes with the help of the FBI, Mexican police and Mexico’s immigration enforcement agency.

Castorena is accused of shooting and killing four people in Aurora on Oct. 30 when police were called to the 900 block of Geneva Street just after 2 a.m. for “suspicious activity.” Police say a dispatcher heard gunshots while on the call three minutes later and the call was upgraded.

At 2:15 a.m. police arrived at a home near East 10th Avenue and Geneva street, where they found four dead adults. The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified the four as: 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque and 49-year-old Rudolfo Salgado Perez. The deaths were classified as homicides.

Two young children and a woman, who was later identified as Castorena’s former girlfriend, were also found at the scene. They were all physically unharmed, according to police.

In the weeks following the shooting, Castorena’s cousin and brother were both arrested and accused of helping Castorena with “avoiding apprehension.” Neither were suspected to be directly involved in the shooting.

Police say Castorena was flown from Mexico to Arizona on Sunday and booked into a detention center in Maricopa County.

It’s not clear when he will be transported to Colorado.