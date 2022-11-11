Police arrest cousin of man suspected of killing 4 people in Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police announced Thursday a man has been arrested and accused of helping his cousin, wanted for a quadruple murder, evade police.

Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested in Denver on Nov. 10, according to the Aurora Police Department. While law enforcement officials say they don’t believe Casillas-Flores was involved in the murders of four people on Oct. 30, they do think he helped 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena with “avoiding apprehension.”

Last week, Castorena’s 18-year-old brother Juan Angel Castorena was also arrested in Denver and faces charges of accessory after the fact. It’s not believed he was directly involved in the shooting either.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Oct. 30. Police were called to the 900 block of Geneva Street just after 2 a.m. for “suspicious activity.” Police say a dispatcher heard gunshots while on the call three minutes later and the call was upgraded.

At 2:15 a.m. police arrived at a home near East 10th Avenue and Geneva street, where they found four dead adults. The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified the four as: 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque and 49-year-old Rudolfo Salgado Perez. The deaths were classified as homicides.

Police said they also “rescued” two young children and a woman, who was later identified as Castorena’s ex-girlfriend, at the scene. All were unharmed.

Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic situation between the surviving woman and Castorena. Last week, the Associated Press reported that court documents show Castorena threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend a week before the shooting.

There is now a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to Castorena’s arrest. Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may remain anonymous.