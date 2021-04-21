Aurora man gets possible life sentence for molesting teen boy

AURORA | An Arapahoe County District Court judge has sentenced a 51-year-old Aurora man to more than two decades in state prison for repeatedly molesting a teen boy and capturing the abuse on camera.

Andrew Brian Sandoval was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison Monday for the felony charge of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Sandoval pleaded guilty to the lone charge in February as part of an agreement with prosecutors that resulted in additional counts being dismissed.

Aurora police first learned of the accusations against Sandoval in November 2019 when the mother of a 13-year-old boy he admitted to assaulting found text messages Sandoval had sent to her son’s cell phone.

The boy’s mother addressed the court at the sentencing hearing April 19.

“A grown man enticed and lured a child for his sexual gratification – he is a sick and disgusting predator,” she told Judge Shay Whitaker . “Such disgusting acts of a predator can never be forgiven. We will be living with this forever.”

Officials said Sandoval repeatedly contacted boys online and invited them to his Aurora home, where he abused them.

“It was a prolonged process committed numerous times, over time,” Whitaker said. “… There were calculated actions and activities. It was thought out and planned.”

Investigators found multiple videos of Sandoval assaulting teens when they executed a search warrant on his home two years ago.

“This defendant was found to have dozens of videos of himself with teenage boys in his home,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. “Problems with identification and cooperation meant we could only bring a case with one victim, but that is one too many. The life of the young victim is forever altered, as is that of his family. This defendant deserves a harsh sentence for his crimes.”

Because all sex offenses in Colorado carry indeterminate sentences, a state panel will evaluate Sandoval at the conclusion of his 22-year sentence to determine if he’s fit to be released. If he is not deemed suitable for release, he can theoretically be detained for the rest of his life. If he is released, he will be required to registered as a sex offender, and he faces a minimum of 20 years on parole.

Sandoval had no prior criminal history, prosecutors said.

He remains incarcerated at the Arapahoe County jail awaiting transfer to a state prison, according to county records.