Aurora lawmakers direct staff to study costs of city-run car impound lot

AURORA | Lawmakers voted on Monday to undertake a cost analysis of the city running its own impound lot that could store recovered stolen cars, which Aurorans currently have to pay around $200 to retrieve from a third-party facility.

M&M Towing and Impound, where cars are taken now, collected close to $1 million in fees from victims of car theft just last year, according to the city.

Councilmember Juan Marcano was the most recent council member to express discomfort with the situation, especially as the city is grappling with a rise in car thefts. The city reported 1,475 card thefts in the first quarter of 2021 and 1,857 in the same time period this year, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data.

By creating its own lot, the city has the power to control fees. Marcano said Aurora could ensure theft victims “are not further injured when they go to retrieve their property, as is currently happening.”

“We can do far, far better than that, I believe, and I think we have a duty to do so,” he said.

The resolution sponsored by Marcano and approved unanimously by the group directs city staffers to prepare an analysis of where an impound lot could be set up and what fees would have to be charged to recoup the cost of land, infrastructure and operations.

Staffers will bring their report to the Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Policy Committee within 180 days.





