Aurora council passes mayor’s ‘work-first’ homelessness plan

AURORA | A majority of Aurora lawmakers on Monday approved a plan meant to guide the city’s response to homelessness along the lines of a “work-first” strategy prioritizing employment as a path to stability.

The proposal changed little from Oct. 24, when a vote on it was postponed so Mayor Mike Coffman, who sponsored the plan, could work with Councilmember Juan Marcano on incorporating friendly amendments by Marcano into the main text of the bill.

At the time, council members expressed frustration with the number of amendments that Coffman was accepting on-the-fly, questioning why he couldn’t have worked with Marcano on the bill beforehand rather than taking up time during a meeting.

On Monday, Coffman said he considered Marcano’s amendments and worked a few into the bill during the three-week interlude, though Marcano said the mayor had declined to meet with him.

Marcano still brought close to a dozen amendments forward Monday, including proposals to soften the “work-first” language in the plan, offer specific criteria for measuring the plan’s efficacy, and commit to specific strategies.

Council members voted to pass amendments replacing instances of the phrase “self-sufficiency” with “self-reliance” and adding as a strategy rapid rehousing for “low-acuity individuals and families.”

After debating six of the amendments, Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky and Coffman moved to end debate on each of the remaining amendments, all of which failed. Jurinsky accused Marcano of creating a “hostage situation” by delaying the rest of the agenda until his amendments were considered.

Marcano in turn said his fellow council members were “abusing” the motion to end debate, saying it showed that “folks are not willing or able to defend their stances and don’t have the patience to craft thoughtful policy, and that’s really a shame.”

Jurinsky replied that the “real abuse” was Marcano accusing others of wrongdoing, while Marcano was attending the meeting remotely, which he was permitted to do under council rules.

“Before you go accusing somebody of abuse, show up in person and say it to our face next time,” Jurinsky said

Marcano said he was recovering from a surgery, and that he wasn’t “afraid to tell you what I think to your face.” He then winked at Jurinsky, who challenged him to “do that in person, too.”

ICYMI: Aurora council members Danielle Jurinsky and Juan Marcano argue over Marcano's choice to attend last night's meeting remotely. For context, Marcano had accused Jurinsky + others of “abusing” the motion to call for the question, which is a motion to immediately end debate. https://t.co/EBQAb7blWB pic.twitter.com/YBtjG4rRXc — Max Levy (@maxamillianlevy) November 15, 2022

Aurora’s City Council has made addressing homelessness a major priority this year, with conservatives rolling out bills such as the city’s new urban camping ban meant to cut down on the phenomenon of people setting up tents and temporary shelters in public. At the same time, the number of shelter beds has lagged behind the projected size of Aurora’s homeless population.

Coffman presented his plan after City Council members visited Houston and San Antonio, Texas, to study those cities’ responses to homelessness. The mayor and others have described the plan as “work-first” because homeless clients will be expected to participate in programs such as job training and substance abuse treatment to access greater levels of help.

Coffman said emergency shelter will still be offered to citizens with minimal restrictions. A nonprofit organization will be expected to operate a central facility where the city would co-locate services as much as possible.

Councilmember Francoise Bergan walked back an addition she previously proposed that would have limited the use of general fund dollars on the campus, reflecting the fact that the details of funding for the campus have not been finalized.

Other elements of the plan include:

Quantifying the city’s success at addressing homelessness based on the number of clients who have achieved self-reliance.

Offering employment services, emergency support and case management for the homeless.

Developing a public communication strategy to educate the public about how the city’s program works and how members of the public can offer support.

Secure money from the county, state and federal governments to build the central facility.

Council members voted 7-3 to pass the mayor’s plan, with Alison Coombs, Marcano and Crystal Murillo voting in opposition. Because the plan was a resolution, it will not require a second vote.