Aurora mayor brings forward ‘work-first’ plan for housing the homeless

AURORA | Aurora conservatives want to codify more of their “work-first” philosophy around housing the homeless, following a trip to San Antonio to study that city’s outreach and aid programs.

Mayor Mike Coffman presented an outline for coordinating the city’s approach to homelessness on Monday, which includes:

Creating conditions for accessing transitional housing and incentives for using support services.

Quantifying the city’s success at addressing homelessness based on the number of clients who have achieved self-sufficiency.

Consolidating homelessness services onto a single campus, which the city may wait to build until it secures the help of a private nonprofit.

Offering employment services, emergency support and case management for the homeless.

Developing a public communication strategy to educate the public about how the city’s program works and how they can support it.

“What we ought to do on the campus is focus our resources on those that want to change their behavior, those who want to do something affirmative to change their behavior, to participate in addiction recovery and mental health (programs),” he said.

“But like the model of Haven for Hope in San Antonio, that all of the specific services, we really want them co-located on the campus.”

It was unclear whether Coffman has the votes to codify the plan, as one conservative, Curtis Gardner, was absent Monday, and another, Danielle Jurinsky, had microphone issues that prevented her from sharing her opinion of the plan at the end of the remote meeting.

Coffman’s plan was opposed by council progressives who said more conditions for receiving aid would only lead to the city helping fewer people exit homelessness.

“We were told, even by folks at Haven, that the conditions were barriers, that we were going to serve less people,” Councilmember Juan Marcano said.

“Our residents have asked us to solve this problem. Not to moralize about it, not to make judgments about it, but to solve this problem. And I feel like we’re getting way into the weeds here about a campus, and all of these requirements we want to tack on, and that’s going to make anything we do less effective at the end of the day.”

He also questioned whether it was cost-effective for the city to invest in a single campus rather than existing properties around the city, which Houston reportedly found to be more cost-effective. Before traveling to San Antonio, a delegation from Aurora also visited Houston to evaluate that city’s approach to homelessness.

Coffman said, and Councilmember Dustin Zvonek agreed, that he believed concentrating homelessness services in a single place made it easier for people in need to find help. Zvonek also said “housing-first” policies are fiscally unsustainable and “hide” the homeless by placing them in housing without helping them live self-sufficient lives.

“I don’t think it’s our economic system that produces homelessness. I think it’s lenient drug laws that produce more homelessness, and the lack of access to mental health support that leads to homelessness,” Zvonek said.

Coffman also expressed admiration for the model of the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission, where he said has few conditions for homeless people seeking emergency shelter or essentials like food and medical care, but requires participation in job training and drug treatment and mental health programs for transitional housing and other programs.

Councilmember Francoise Bergan asked whether a condition could be added to Coffman’s plan to require investment by a nonprofit before building a campus, and the mayor said he would work with Bergan on language to reflect that, adding that he was willing to talk with any council member about what they would like to add to the plan.

A survey undertaken on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development indicated that, in 2022, there were at least 612 unsheltered homeless people living in the City of Aurora.