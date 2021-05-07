APS chief academic officer finalist for Denver superintendent role

AURORA | Andre Wright, chief academic officer of Aurora Public Schools, has been named one of three finalists in the search for Denver Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Former superintendent Susana Cordova resigned in November after two years in the role to accept a job as deputy superintendent at the Dallas Independent School District. Cordova, the district’s first Latina superintendent, weathered a gamut of challenges during her tenure, including the 2019 teacher’s strike and the fallout of COVID-19.

Wright has served as APS’ chief academic officer for the past four years. Before that, he was an executive director in the Fulton County School District in his home state of Georgia.

In an introductory video on DPS’ website, Wright said that “trust, transparency and relationships” are his three core leadership values, and that if selected he would be a goal-oriented superintendent.

“I want to be a leader who’s actually involved in creating solutions for our children,” he said. “That’s critical in this work.”

Wright is the only finalist from Colorado. The other two candidates are Alex Marreno, assistant superintendent in the City School District of New Rochelle in New York, and Stephanie Soliven, assistant superintendent in the School District of Brevard County in Florida.

DPS is currently seeking community input about the finalists, and each will go through a series of interviews next week.