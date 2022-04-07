PERRY: Aurora Chief Wilson’s fetid firing throws the city back to ‘just the way things are’

So, “that went well,” said absolutely no one at Aurora City Hall Thursday morning.

We all know now how Wednesday’s sacking of Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was supposed to go down. City Manager Jim Twombly rang up Wilson last week while she was out of the country on vacation to give her the “Dear Vanessa” speech.

“It isn’t that you aren’t a great chief…times change…yada yada yada…It’s just the way things are.”

But the woman Twombly hired to push back against an entrenched police department sinking into a quagmire of “that’s just the way things are” wouldn’t accept it from the cops reporting to her, nor the boss she reports to.

Big surprise, huh?

Vanessa said, “no,” and as we all found out, she persisted.

What was supposed to be a “soft landing” for Wilson and the city, as described by Mayor Mike Coffman to The Denver Post, turned out to be a fiery crash of the city council, the city manager’s office and the police department.

It’s pretty apparent, there were no survivors.

Wilson stepped into a quagmire in the Aurora Police Department in December 2019 when all of the department’s “that’s just the way things are” chickens came home to roost. Former Police Chief Nick Metz bailed out just as endless debacles erupted in front of the international media involving innocent Black guys being killed during senseless confrontations, drunken cops, passed out behind the wheel of their police cruisers, being kept on the force and, well, even casual news observers know the rest of the lurid stories.

Those horrifying tales of racism, cruelty and systemic coverup resulted in tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars paid to police victims and the state working with courts to force the city to clean up this mess and provide two things above all: accountability and transparency.

The city would no longer be able to sidestep the fact that a racist cop making racist rantings about “porch monkeys” during an investigation had to be given his job back after being fired because, “that’s just the way things are.”

And a police department so mired in racist and malfeasance, that arguably should have been shut down and rebuilt from the ground up, has actually begun to rise from the ashes of their self-immolation.

By and large, it’s because of Wilson, who steadfastly told the cops and the public, if you pull this crap, you’re fired.

And as more cops pistol whipped innocent Black guys again and union leaders made insultingly racist and sexist trash talk in a “private” email sent to hundreds of cops, she made good on her word and fired them.

And then she said to the other cops, if you think what these cops did is “just the way things are,” then quit.

It wasn’t such things that Wilson said that changed the mind of the mother of Elijah McClain, it’s what Wilson did.

“The police department of Aurora has a history of killing people and justifying it with their rules,” McClain told The Sentinel. “That’s not right. She was cleaning it up, and they got rid of her. So nobody should be trusting that Aurora, Colorado is going to change.”

So. without a clear “soft landing” path, there was suddenly a convenient “audit” of the records department that surfaced this week. It was a scathing assessment of how there were “thousands” of untouched police reports allowing herds of criminals to roam free and create another mass school shooting like in Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Leaked to the media, Wilson’s critics quickly began shrill calls to oust her for such “inexcusable” malfeasance.

It would have been the perfect lynchpin to launch Wilson had it not turned out the guy who wrote the dire assessment is also a prolific social media poster of his right-wing extremist anti-BLM, anti-police reform and anti-”woke” rants, neck deep in the thin blue line, and clearly incapable of providing an objective assessment of the situation here in Aurora.

Even before headlines of the scandalous problem with police records grew stale, city officials were backpedaling from it. They said it was actually an old problem and, no, there aren’t scads of pervs walking the streets because nobody looks at old police reports and, it turns out, there aren’t that many reports.

Despite all that, the show, for whatever reason we don’t know, had to go on.

So Twombly gathered the press at city hall, one by one, he and others said what a great job Wilson had done at dragging the dire and dangerous police reputation out of the trash and, well, she just had to go.

She wasn’t fired because of the skyrocketing crime and shooting rate in Aurora, because, clearly, she’s not responsible for that in Denver, Colorado Springs and just about every large city in the nation suffering the same thing.

And no, she didn’t get fired because so many cops have left Aurora, because that, too, is happening in Denver, Colorado Springs and just about every large police department in the country.

“Chief Wilson prioritized community involvement. This is something we all recognize as a strength of hers,” Twombly told reporters. “However there is more to achieve that involves management of the police department. There also needs to be effective management of department operations, engagement with officers and staff and a strategic approach to moving the department forward.”

That strategy, which Wilson allegedly lacked, was, however, the same strategy that Wilson and other city officials have been touting for months, dubbed “The New Way.” Wilson and city officials meted out the plan together last year to show the community how the embattled police department could move out of the shadow of abusing and even killing minorities and employing drunken and provocatively racist cops.

“The city had already begun implementing changes as part of its ongoing ‘New Way’ plan launched in 2020,” a press release touted yesterday, trying to reassure the public that it’s all going to be OK.

So, surviving Aurora officials have got their work cut out for them.

State senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, a prime sponsor of Colorado’s sweeping 2020 police reform bill, which many Aurora cops opposed, was among the critics.

“The city’s action shows that restoring public trust and holding police officers accountable still is not a priority for our community,” Fields said. “This termination was deeply flawed, and I hope the city reconsiders this shameful and disruptive decision.”

It hasn’t been hard, however, for Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky to tell right-wing talk radio listeners why she wanted the chief out, out, out.

Jurinsky called Wilson a decades-long veteran of the force, and the only woman man enough to stand up to generations of white, machismo tough-cop “love” in the history of the police department, “trash” said during a January radio broadcast. “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash.”

Jurinsky only made very public the city’s worst kept secret that the white and tight right in the police department have for more than two years been outraged that a long, long list of cops were busted for “just the way things are,” and they were determined to get people elected to city council to right what they saw as the real wrong in the Aurora Police Department.

These cops have demanded someone at city hall take out the trash.

So they did.

And sadly, here like so many places, that’s just the way things are.

