LETTERS: In the past and now, Girl Scouts prepares girls for the future

EDITOR: Right now enrollment in Girls Scouts is down 70%! Girl Scouts is very important, it teaches us many important life skills that will build us into more confident and successful women.

Virtually every female astronaut who has flown in space is a Girl Scout alum. The CEO of YouTube (Susan Wojciki) is a Girl Scouts Alum. 76% of Female Senators are Girl Scout Alums. Did you know, Queen Elizabeth II, Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah, Mariah Carey, Hillary Clinton, Venus Williams, Lucille Ball and Barbara Walters were all Girl Scouts? Just to name a few. I am certain their time in Girl Scouts aided their successful careers.

I joined Girl Scouts because a friend convinced me to join. I’d love your help to get the word out to all the girls in Aurora, Girl Scouts is still continuing to operate under these difficult times.

There are over 100 troops just in Aurora. There surly is a troop to meet every girls specific needs. Some troops are only meeting virtually, some are meeting in person with social distancing guidelines in place, some a combination of both. There is also a thing called Juliet where a Girl isn’t a part of a Troop, but is still a Girl Scout.

It is undeniable that Girl Scouts play an important role in shaping us to be the best we can be. Thank you.

— Melina K., via [email protected]