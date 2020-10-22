LETTERS: Better things to do than watch last presidential debate

EDITOR: The final presidential debate is almost upon us, and the news that is being reported, there will be a mute button. I urge everyone, even those who are undecided, to put a ‘real’ mute button on these so-called debates, by NOT watching.

We need to stop validating ‘performative politics’ that is destructive to our democracy. The networks live on viewership, and so does the two-party system. They use us as commodities and take our votes for granted.

If you have already voted, there is certainly no need to watch it.

Take Thursday evening and spend some quality time with your family, or your pet, or a book.

MUTE the debates by not turning it on!

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]