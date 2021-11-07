LETTERS: Non-voters elect Aurora’s new right-wing city council

Editor:
Congratulations, Aurora non-voters.
Because so few of you voted, we just got ourselves a right-wing Aurora City Council who will not govern and not meet the needs of the people.
Maggie Kuchta, Aurora, via [email protected]
That’s not how those of us who voted for those candidates feel Maggie Kuchta. We voted for them because “common sense” needed to return to the chambers of Aurora government. The leftist irresponsible efforts weren’t working so we’re thinking a different direction would work better for Aurora residents.
Crystal Murillo, my Ward 1 representative missed 66% of committee meetings and somehow retained her seat. So you see your voters did turn out and returned a useless council member to office.
T. P.