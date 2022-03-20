Sentinel’s A-Town All-Star Games canceled over ‘abundance of caution’

AURORA | The annual Sentinel A-Town All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball Games — which had been scheduled for Monday at Overland High School — will not be played after school and police officials said there was potential risk of violence at this time.

Recent violent events in Aurora and the metro area involving teenagers and shootings has created an uneasy environment locally, according to Cherry Creek Schools officials.

“In collaboration with law enforcement, and out of an abundance of caution, Monday’s A-Town All-Star Games will not be hosted at our facilities,” Cherry Creek Schools said Sunday in a statement to The Sentinel.

It became clear to local law enforcement that the All-Star Games could not be held with the assurance of safety of players and spectators, school officials said. A spokesperson said there was no specific threat regarding the school nor the A-Town All-Stars annual event.

The decision to cancel the game was ultimately made by the district, according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

“Due to recent incidents of youth violence in the metro area, the Aurora Police Department was planning to increase our presence at the A-Town All-Stars Game Monday evening,” Officer Matthew Wells-Longshore said in a statement. “In our conversations with Cherry Creek School Staff, the Aurora Police Department was confident with the additional security measures and left the final decision to cancel the event in the hands of school officials.”

The Sentinel Colorado All-Stars boys and girls basketball games involve include athletes and coaches from the region, but it is not a school-sponsored event.

Officials said that because of a spate of “gang-related violence along the Front Range and social media threats” the potential for risk is elevated in the region.

“The safety of our students and staff, as well as our entire community, is always our highest priority,” officials said in the statement “Anyone with information about potentially dangerous behavior is encouraged to contact police or Safe2Tell.”

Though it won’t be played, individual profiles for all of the 40 boys and girls selections — which include at least one player from each of Aurora’s largest 11 schools (Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK) — are available at ATownAllStars.com.

The annual event returned in 2021 after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sentinel Colorado hopes to bring it back next year, said Sentinel Editor and Publisher Dave Perry.