1 person shot dead Friday afternoon in Aurora’s Heather Ridge area

AURORA | An unidentified person was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Heather Ridge area in central Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Police said they were called to the area of East Pacific Circle and East Pacific Drive some time Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting. The shooting was announced at about 3:30 p.m.

One person was rushed to a hospital.

“Tragically, the person shot was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” police said in a social media post.

Police said they had no information about the shooter.

