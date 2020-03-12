Lines so long for COVID-19 virus testing that some told to come back Friday

AURORA | The drive-thru COVID-19 testing lab in Lowry closed early on Thursday due to “extremely high volume.”

Cars were backed up for blocks at the lab site in Denver, on average waiting 84 minutes.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said people in line behind a cut-off point would be given priority to test on Friday when the drive-thru lab reopens.

On Wednesday, the lab serviced 160 people, according to CDPHE. On Thursday, there was a 3-hour wait for the testing, which takes about 10 minutes total.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer

Community College of Aurora cancels in-person classes

Spring break will start a week early for Community College of Aurora students, spanning a two-week period from March 16 to 29, and not return to campuses for classes afterward.

The community college announced Thursday afternoon online classes will replace in-person classes for the rest of the semester, following other colleges including CU Boulder. All on-campus events are also canceled for the semester.

“While this is unchartered territory for us, we are informing and preparing ourselves, constantly monitoring the situation and addressing this challenge together,” CCA president Betsy Oudenhoven said in a statement.

CCA said not all courses can be replaced with the online format, but staff are working to adjust instruction for the safety of students and staff.

-GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer

More COVID-19 cases brings state total to 45, 1 new in Arapahoe

AURORA | State officials report there are now 44 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 virus among Colorado residents. There is an additional suspected case under investigation.

A women in her 30s living in Arapahoe County was added the list, bring the total of cases in Arapahoe and Adams counties to 5.

Denver and Pitkin counties lead the list of infections with 10 cases each. An increasing number of cases are not related to travel or obvious exposure, according to list details.

— Sentinel Staff

CHSAA postpones spring sports to April 6



AURORA | Thursday was supposed to mark the official opening day of the spring prep sports season, but that won’t happen now until April 6, if at all.

The Colorado High School Activities Association — the state’s governing body — announced the suspension of all spring practices and competition starting Friday until at least that date when “key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season” a statement on CHSAANow.com indicated.

Girls golf and girls tennis began on March 5 and got through a small bit of competition, while baseball, girls soccer, boys swimming, track & field and boys and girls lacrosse waited their turn to begin Thursday.

State basketball tournaments resumed Thursday — with limited attendance allowed — and were expected to continue to completion through Saturday.

— COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

State health officials release school closure guidelines

AURORA | Although no Aurora schools have closed as of 11 a.m. Thursday, state government is issuing guidelines for schools to shutter after discovering confirmed COVID-19 case among students or staff.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment department recommended Thursday that any school, preschool and childcare center should close for a minimum of 72 hours after discovering one confirmed case, and at least two weeks after finding 3 cases in 30 days.

But all schools in a district will close for at least two weeks if three of its schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases in 30 days for cleaning and testing as well.

All Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School Districts remain open Thursday, districts spokespersons said. The districts have said they will comply with health agency directives to close schools.

APS and CCSD students are on a regularly-scheduled spring break next week and will not be attending classes.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer