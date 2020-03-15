AURORA | While City Manager Jim Twombly has declared a state of emergency in Aurora in the wake of a growing number of COVID-19 cases, city council members will still meet on Monday for a study session and regular meeting.

Video streaming of the meetings are available online and cable. People can still attend the city council meeting in-person, but city staff are asking attendees to be mindful and stay home if they show any symptoms of illness. Attendees are also being asked to wash hands, limit face touching and practicing social distancing.

The local lawmakers are slated to make a final vote on an ordinance that would require Aurora restaurants to offer non-sugary drinks to children as a default.

Council member Angela Lawson sponsored the ordinance proposal, saying it would have significant impact, particularly on the community’s poor and minority communities. Meanwhile, council members opposed to the rule argue it’s not local government’s place to implement parenting rules or over-regulate local business.

The proposal does not ban restaurants from serving sugary drinks to children, but they cannot be offered automatically with a food order, like most restaurants do now.

A resolution supporting so-called Dreamers is also on the agenda. It asks council members whether to declare support for the continuation of the Federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Finally, the city council is expected to appoint board members to the Aurora Police Community Task Force, which was approved by council members earlier this year.

Councilwoman Nicole Johnston said the city received more than 50 applications for the board, drawing out the normal time to study applications for the positions.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer