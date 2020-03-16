Aurora courts remain open despite outbreak; infected parties urged to stay home

AURORA | Cancellations started trickling into Aurora’s court system this week, though proceedings by and large are scheduled to proceed as normal.

District and county courts in Arapahoe County will continue to operate this week, though officials are urging anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to stay away. Anyone who has been in recent contact with someone diagnosed with the viral infection, or may be experiencing symptoms themselves, is also urged to steer clear of the courthouse.

People who believe they fit that criteria should contact their attorney to request a continuance or telephonic hearing. Parties not represented by any attorney are asked to call court officials in Arapahoe County at 303-645-6870, or email [email protected] Douglas County residents should call 720-437-6233 or email [email protected]

Anyone summonsed for jury duty in the 18th Judicial District and fits the aforementioned criteria is encouraged to call the jury commissioner to reschedule their service.

Those in need of rescheduling probation appointments for the same reasons listed above should call the Arapahoe County central probation office at 720-213-7800, or the Aurora office at 303-418-1300.

For collections issues, email [email protected]

Updates will posted to the state judicial branch’s website linked here.

“The Judicial Department is continually working to balance legitimate public health considerations with the necessity to maintain fair and effective administration of justice for citizens and communities in our state,” officials wrote in a statement.

Nearly all trials in north Aurora’s 17th judicial district have been postponed for two weeks, according to information posted on the Colorado Judicial Branch’s website, though district and county courts in Adams and Broomfield counties remain open.

Jury selection in the trial of Dreion Dearing, a man accused of killing an Adams County Deputy two years ago, will proceed. Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty in that case.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or may be experiencing symptoms is also urged to stay out of Adams and Broomfield County courts. Those fitting that criteria should call the clerk’s office at 303-659-1161 to reschedule their appearance or ask to appear by phone. Sick jurors should call 303-654-3210 to reschedule their service.

Emily Anderson, chief judge in the 17th judicial district, has instructed judges and magistrates to continue eligible cases for at least one or two months, and conduct hearings via phone when possible.

The number of people allowed in Adams County courtrooms may be limited in an effort to comply with so-called social distancing protocols, according to the state judicial branch.

Court officials there are permitting people to wear surgical masks and gloves in court rooms until further notice. Attendees may also bring small amounts of hand sanitizer into courtrooms and probation buildings.

Many of the same protocols are being instituted in Aurora Municipal Court.

City court also remains open as of Monday, though officials are urging anyone who may have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, or experiencing flu-like symptoms or shortness of breath, to stay home. People who fit that criteria are asked to call the court at 303-739-6444, or the city attorney’s office at 303-739-7810, to reschedule.

The Colorado Court of Appeals remains open, but encourages people to follow the same guidelines for coming to the courthouse in Denver: those who are sick, possibly sick, or may have been in contact with a sick person in the past two weeks, are encouraged to stay away.

Last week, U.S. District Court postponed all scheduled jury trials until early next month.

In an effort to curb in-person contact, the Colorado Supreme Court has started accepting filings from self-represented litigants via email and fax. Such filings can be faxed to 720-625-5148 or emailed to [email protected] Contact the clerk’s office at 720-625-5150 with any questions.

On Friday, the Adams County jail placed an indefinite moratorium on in-person visits to the county jail, which houses about 1,000 people. Arapahoe County has not enacted similar measures as the sheriff’s office there recently moved entirely to video visitation. Visits can be purchased through the Securus app.