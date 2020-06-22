Aurora lawmakers slated to impanel police review task force Monday

AURORA | City lawmakers are schedule to finalize the Aurora Police Community Task Force on Monday, affirming one more member to the group.

At a special meeting last week, the Aurora City Council agreed to remove the police union representative from the task force and add two more members, one non-voting. Police Area Representative Officer Virgil Majors, who is a member of both local law enforcement unions: the Aurora Police Association and the local FOP was decided to be the non-voting member, was chosen for that position.

After the final voting member is selected, the group is set to begin meeting and deliver recommendations to the city council in January.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, which will continue to meet virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city council is slated to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Last year, former Mayor Bob LeGare deemed the proclamation “too political.”

City council, during its study session, will also consider a First Responder Recognition Resolution and again discuss hazard pay for Aurora police officers and firefighters during the pandemic.

If approved, police officers and firefighters working shifts between March 18, when the city declared a disaster, and Nov. 27, 2020 may be eligible for $200 per pay period, according to a city resolution.

CARES Act money will fund the payments.