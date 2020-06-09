Aurora council members ask city manager for new investigation into death of Elijah McClain

AURORA | A panel of Aurora city lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to City Manager Jim Twombly formally asking the city to conduct a third-party investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died days after a violent encounter with Aurora police last summer.

The three members of the city’s public safety policy committee sent Twombly an emailed letter asking for a “neutral, third-party” look at the events that precipitated and followed McClain’s encounter with a trio of police officers in the 1900 block of Billings St. on Aug. 24, 2019.

“We have watched the events over the last several days and it has become clear that public trust has been eroded,” council members Allison Hiltz, Curtis Gardner and Angela Lawson wrote. “We know that the status quo is no longer acceptable in our criminal justice system. Our community has experienced pain and as leaders it is our responsibility to take the first step in restoring public trust.”

Renewed calls to further examine McClain’s death have proliferated since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25. McClain’s name was a constant refrain at multiple protests across the metroplex last week, and a Change.org petition calling for further investigation into his death had garnered more than 810,000 signatures as of about 1 p.m. on June 9.

Yesterday, a noted local muralist completed a large portrait of McClain on the facade of a brewery in north Denver.

Officers detained McClain after receiving a report that a man wearing a ski mask in the area was waving his arms and looked “sketchy,” according to the 911 transcript.

McClain did not heed initial police commands to stop walking, and the interaction rapidly escalated. Two different officers attempted to place McClain in a carotid control hold, cutting off blood flow on the side of his neck until he briefly fainted.

McClain was unarmed when police stopped him — though officers later said he at one point attempted to grab one of their holstered guns — and he was never suspected of a specific crime.

McClain struggled with officers for nearly 15 minutes — repeatedly sobbing and vomiting — before he was sedated with 500 milligrams of ketamine and loaded into an ambulance. He survived two heart attacks en route to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced brain dead three days later and died Aug. 30.

A pathologist with the Adams County Coroner’s Office was unable to officially determine the exact cause of McClain’s death.

The district attorney tasked with evaluating the case declined to pursue charges against any of the officers involved. An internal police panel designed to evaluate local use of force incidents in January found that officers acted properly.

Young told Colorado Politics that he does not plan to re-open his investigation into how officers interacted with McClain last August.

Aurora Fire personnel also found that the paramedics who administered McClain ketamine provided appropriate treatment.

On top of calling for a new investigation into McClain’s death, council members vowed to also review the police department’s use of force policies, standing ban on chokeholds, de-escalation trainings and several other local policies.

Council members warned that any upcoming investigation into the McClain case may take several months to complete.

“We’d like to caution the public before drawing conclusions regarding any desired outcome of an independent investigation – while no outcome is guaranteed, a review is intended to lend greater transparency and accountability to the events that occurred,” the council members wrote. “In addition, we are committed to using the findings to inform policy changes in Aurora that may help prevent a repeat in the future.”