Aurora lawmakers bicker, bolt over chaotic censure ordeal — pay Jurinsky’s lawyer $16K 

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council sparred and Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky walked out in the middle of Monday’s discussion about paying her attorneys for representation during proposed censure proceedings that were shelved behind closed doors March 14.

Councilmember Juan Marcano previously attempted to censure Jurinsky for provocative comments made to and about Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson, which he said violated the city charter and council rules. In an executive session on March 14, the group decided to end the censure process without confirming any violation by Jurinsky.

According to council rules, “if after a public hearing … a violation has not been established, the Council Member who is the subject of the hearing shall be entitled to reimbursement from the City for all reasonable attorney fees incurred in his or her defense.”

No public hearing on Marcano’s allegations took place — regardless, the council voted 6-4 along party lines in open session to pay $16,162.50 to defense attorneys David Lane and Suzanne Taheri of law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman.

The city also hired outside law firm Burns, Figa & Will to investigate Marcano’s allegations. While city spokesman Michael Brannen said Wednesday that the city hadn’t received the bill for those services yet, City Attorney Dan Brotzman told Marcano on Monday that the cost would likely be “nearly the same as the defense counsel.”

Jurinsky and Marcano argued over the appropriateness of the payment as well as the majority vote to end the censure in executive session, which experts say was illegal under state open meetings laws.

“This should have been a public process,” Marcano said. “What’s happened instead is we’ve had a nakedly partisan display of corruption employed to protect bad actors. … If you have a majority, a partisan majority, you can get away with whatever you want.”

Jurinsky, in turn, accused Marcano of wasting public resources with his censure attempt.

“Not one attorney, (including) the outside counsel, said that I violated anything. So the public should really know, Councilmember Marcano, that you in fact are the one who has wasted the taxpayers’ dollars,” she said.

A letter from Burns, Figa & Will that was attached to the council’s agenda packet notes, however, that the firm halted its investigation “without making any findings regarding the alleged violations, and without advising the City Council or preparing any report on the merits of the charges.”

Marcano and Councilmember Alison Coombs previously told The Sentinel that Jurinsky began arguing with the third-party attorneys before those attorneys were able to present any of their findings March 14.

“You stopped the investigation in an executive session, breaking sunshine laws while we were at it, to protect yourself from any kind of investigation,” Marcano said. “So, sure, you have the votes to pat yourself on the back and say, ‘Look, I didn’t do anything wrong.’ … You wasted money the moment you decided to go on the public airwaves and violate the city charter.”

Marcano told Jurinsky to read the charter. She interrupted to say that she had and “so have several attorneys.” Mayor Mike Coffman gaveled at her and said the discussion was “not a back-and-forth.”

“You’re right, we are protecting bad actors, because I haven’t filed my censure charges against you yet,” Jurinsky told Marcano. She previously asked Brotzman about censuring council members who shared information about the closed meeting with the media.

“It’s not me that ended (the censure); it took a majority of council,” Jurinsky said. “The only reason you brought these censure charges against me, Councilor Marcano, in my opinion … is because you now stand in the minority on this council.”

Part of Marcano’s allegations focused on Jurinsky’s recent appearance on a radio talk show where she criticized the police chief, referring to her as “trash.”

Coombs, too, said she was “appalled” by the “partisan” and “behind-closed-doors” nature of the proceedings. She also brought up Jurinsky’s past comments about meeting with Wilson and suggesting that Wilson “reappoint someone else” in place of Deputy Chief of Police Darin Parker. Coombs characterized those comments as telling the chief to fire Parker.

The chief’s attorney has since said that a group of council members are conspiring to oust her and that, last week, Wilson was pressured by City Manager Jim Twombly to resign.

On Monday, Jurinsky tried to interrupt Coombs, saying the council member was making “false statements.” The mayor again admonished Jurinsky for speaking while another council member had the floor. Jurinsky then walked out of the meeting and was not present for the final vote to reimburse her attorneys.

Council members also discussed ongoing efforts to reform the censure process. Members who reportedly voted to dismiss the censure said they wanted to see greater council control over the process, while Marcano said he thought it should be taken out of the council’s hands entirely.

Dustin Zvonek said the proposed new censure process would provide for a public hearing, which is a feature of the existing rules, and called the existing procedures “kangaroo court.”

He also sniped at Marcano, calling him the “minister of truth” and suggesting Marcano wanted to be the sole arbiter of rules violations. Marcano retorted that Dustin was the “minister of propaganda” and said the desire to give elected officials more control over the process was an example of “fascistic” tendencies in the Republican Party as a whole.

Zvonek said proposed changes to the censure process would be coming before the entire council “in the coming weeks.”