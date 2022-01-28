Aurora lawmaker accused of city charter violation, faces censure vote after talk-radio claims against police chief

AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker is calling for the censure of fellow Councilmember Danielle Jurisnky after she made a host of allegations during a Thursday talk-radio interview and demanded the city’s police chief and deputy chief step down.

Councilmember Juan Marcano said that, by publicly telling the two to resign, Jurinsky violated a section of the city’s charter that prohibits councilors from meddling in the appointment of employees who fall under the authority of the city manager.

Marcano has started official procedures regarding the alleged charter violation, which, according to the charter, will result in a public hearing and consideration for censure.

When asked by KNUS host Steffan Tubbs during his afternoon talk show how the city could fix the problem of officer shortages and turnover within the Aurora Police Department, Jurinsky said, “We remove the chief immediately, and with her takes out the trash of the deputy chief of police, Darin Parker.”

She went on to talk about a lunch meeting with police chief Vanessa Wilson where she encouraged Wilson to remove Parker.

“I said, ‘Even a bigger problem than you, chief, may be your appointed deputy police chief,’” Jurinsky told Tubbs. “‘He may be the bigger problem. What do you think about, as a show of faith, you know, that you mean business, and you want to change, and you want to stop losing all of these officers on your watch, why don’t we reappoint someone else and try to start fresh?’”

Jurinsky said to Tubbs that Wilson considered her suggestion but did not act on it. Wilson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Telling Tubbs’ listeners, “You are not safe in Aurora,” the new council member also accused Wilson and Parker of mistreating officers and turning a blind eye to misconduct, referring to Wilson as “trash.”

“She’s trash,” Jurinsky said. “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash.”

Mayor Mike Coffman pushed back against Jurinsky’s comments in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“While it is true that the crime rate has increased in parts of our city, the blanket assertion that Aurora is an unsafe community is just not true,” he said. “Like other major U.S. and Colorado cities, there has been an unfortunate increase in crime. It is OK for us to acknowledge this without creating an unnecessary sense of fear throughout our community.”

He acknowledged the staff shortages and other challenges facing the police department, though Coffman said officers in specialized units were being reallocated to patrol to keep up with calls for service when necessary, which Jurinsky also mentioned.

“Addressing crime and police retention requires a holistic approach with both short- and long-term actions,” he wrote. “Regardless of any differences, as elected officials, we owe it to our community to work in a professional manner with our city staff to serve our residents, business owners, community leaders, and other stakeholders to find real and sustainable solutions for Aurora.”

On Friday, Marcano insisted that Jurinsky’s public call for Wilson and Parker to be removed violated the charter’s requirement that council members generally deal with the hiring and firing of employees through the city manager, currently Jim Twombly.

“He’s the only person we can speak to having to do with staff issues,” Marcano said. “That basically is a direct violation of our city charter.”

Aurora functions as a council-manager government. The city council makes policy and appoints the city manager, who is the chief executive and top supervisor of all employees, including the chief of police.

Jurinsky disputed that her statements ran afoul of the charter, and said she had not called on Twombly to dismiss Wilson and Parker.

“I did not direct anything,” she said. “Juan Marcano can do whatever he wants. … I’m not concerned about this. I knew it was only a matter of time before we came head to head.”

Section 3-10 of Article III of Aurora’s charter states:

Neither the council nor any of its committees or members shall direct or request the appointment of any person to, or his removal from, employment by the city manager, or in any manner take part in the appointment or removal of employees in the administrative service of the city, except as otherwise provided in this Charter.

The council and its members shall deal with that portion of the administrative service for which the city manager is responsible solely through the manager, and neither the council nor any member thereof shall give orders to any employee of the city either publicly or privately.

Any violation of the provisions of this section by a member of the council shall constitute misconduct and shall be punishable in such manner as may be in the discretion of the other members of the council.

Marcano also accused her of “verging on defamation of character” and violating a section of the council’s rules of order and procedure, which state, “When interacting with City employees or members of the general public, individual Council Members shall conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.”

According to council rules, a council member may be censured for violating those rules, the charter or city code after a public hearing.

City spokesman Ryan Luby forwarded a copy of the letter sent by Marcano on Friday that had initiated the censure process. Two-thirds of the council would have to vote to affirm that the violation took place before Jurinsky could be formally censured and disciplined.

When asked whether he was concerned about establishing a supermajority in favor of the censure, given the council’s recent conservative shift, Marcano said he had, but that he would move forward regardless.

“It is definitely something I have thought about, but I hope they would put the city charter above politics,” he said.