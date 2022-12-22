After ‘racist’ video furor, Aurora councilmember apologizes ‘for anyone I did offend’

AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker has broken his silence on recently rediscovered advertisements for his sports bar in which he imitated Mexicans, Muslims and other groups, saying the videos were a source of “humor and light heartedness” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, prominent critics from Aurora and beyond have continued to denounce the videos as unacceptable and as grounds to question Sundberg’s leadership.

“In a dark Covid shut down, when businesses we’re [sic] fighting to survive, with people experiencing mental health issues, uncertainty, suicide, substance abuse, domestic violence and fear, we were able to provide through a number of videos, humor and light heartedness, which drove business and cheered people up,” Councilmember Steve Sundberg wrote in a text message.

“Made over 2 years ago, no one once expressed offense. Not any video was intended to be offensive. However, it has recently came to my attention that some people have found content in the videos offensive. For anyone I did offend, I apologize and I will learn from it. In light of this, I have taken down some of the videos.”

Most (though not all) of the videos in which Sundberg performs racial and ethnic stereotypes were removed from the Facebook page of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill between Tuesday and Wednesday, after Sundberg faced backlash for behavior that community leaders described as “offensive” and “racist.”

“Our now 32 year old business survived,” Sundberg concluded in his statement. “Our diverse staff has prospered since Covid and we continue to support our community generously. In my elected role, I proudly and wholeheartedly, enjoy serving all members of our diverse community when the time arises.”

In addition to performing various stereotypes in the videos, Sundberg also makes light of the idea that people would be offended by the content.

In one video, Sundberg dresses as a Viking; jokes about “raping and pillaging season coming up soon;” refers to a woman, apparently a Legends bartender, as a “bar wench;” and asks another if she wants to be his “shield maiden.” The video begins with a tongue-in-cheek “disclaimer,” warning that some may find the content offensive.

Sundberg did not reply when asked in a follow-up message whether he personally had any problem with the content of the videos that were taken down and what he felt he learned from the experience of the videos being publicized.

This is despicable, pure and simple. This is why we need an office of DEI at full strength in #AuroraCO, and why council needs mandatory DEI training. #copolitics https://t.co/2lPRdKvMie — Councilmember Juan Marcano (@Marcano4Aurora) December 20, 2022

Following the release of the original Sentinel story, state and local elected officials along with community organizations and civil rights groups continued to question the videos and Sundberg’s fitness for office.

Ismail Allison of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement that “the message that these videos send to members of minority communities in Aurora is that they are not respected and cannot expect to be represented by this elected official.”

The organization also encouraged Sundberg to meet with leaders of the communities targeted for ridicule in the videos and offered to help set up a meeting. Sundberg wrote in a message that he would “likely talk to (the Council on American-Islamic Relations) in due time.”

I’m honestly surprised he wasn’t in black face in any of the videos. Yes, it’s that bad. https://t.co/CQoILByCJ7 — Jessica Campbell-Swanson (@JessicaforCCD2) December 20, 2022

Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Regional Director Scott Levin also warned that the rhetoric used by Sundberg could contribute to normalizing hatred toward minority groups, saying that, while Sundberg’s speech was protected under the First Amendment, “just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should do it.”

“The so-called jokes, tropes and stereotyping are belittling and normalize hateful behavior,” Levin said. “That’s what’s going on here, and I put all this in the realm of increasingly normalizing this type of behavior. Once you accept this, it escalates and empowers people to confront minority groups and move down the path that ends in violence.”

What the actual garbage of a human on display is this? Folks in Aurora deserve better than this. Has he apologized yet? #COPolitics https://t.co/MszXnZpG8R — David Ortiz (@DavidDOrtizCO) December 21, 2022

Democratic State Rep. Mike Weissman, who represents part of Sundberg’s ward in the Colorado House of Representatives, said on Facebook and in a statement to The Sentinel that he was “shocked and disgusted” by the videos.

“This kind of thing is flatly unacceptable by anyone in public office anywhere in this country. It is especially so in Aurora, ‘the Ellis Island of the Plains,’ in the words of our former poet laureate Jovan Mays,” he said.

“To my constituents — HD36 shares a lot of territory with Ward II, the councilor’s ward — I’m sorry. Your origin, your faith, your language, your ancestry, your traditional dress are not some joke. You deserve infinitely better than this. To councilor Sundberg — you owe this city a serious apology. Real soon.”

