AURORA | An unidentified juvenile was shot and injured while in north-central Aurora some time Thursday night, police said.

Police were called to a local hospital in regards to a shooting in the 800 block of Dillon Way, police said in a social media post at about 8:30 p.m.

“Officers arrived at a local hospital after reports of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said. “The injury is non-life-threatening.”

Police said there was no suspect information and asked the for the public’s help for details.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.