AURORA | An unidentified teenager was shot and injured during a shooting late Thursday while in central Aurora, according to police.

Officers were called to reports of the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. at an undisclosed location near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street.

“When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a social media post. “The injury is non-life-threatening.”

Police said there was no suspect information.

It was the second similar shooting on Thursday. Earlier in the evening, an unidentified juvenile was shot and injured at about 7:30 p.m. farther south in the city. Police said

Police said Friday they do not believe the shootings are related.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.