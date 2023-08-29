Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on the dais Aug. 28, 2023 as city council members took turns criticizing Coffman’s push for an economic development strategy change some lawmakers say is a a personal attack against AEDC leaders. Coffman says city council members lack courage to pursue his vision. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB.

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council had firm words for Mayor Mike Coffman on Monday after he introduced and withdrew a controversial economic development bill.

Accusing Coffman of bringing the bill forward to antagonize one of the city’s economic development partners, Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky compared the conflict between the two to “a bad divorce between Mom and Dad.”

“And, quite frankly, Dad is being a dick,” Jurinsky said. “We’re done with this game… It’s really sad to see how personal this has become for you.”

Tensions between the mayor and other city lawmakers have simmered for months, fueled by another of Coffman’s proposal, unpopular among council members, to ask Aurora voters to give the mayor more power. Council members have also complained at meetings about Coffman’s alleged aloofness and unwillingness to work with his colleagues on legislation.

Those tensions boiled over Monday, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took turns bashing the mayor and his proposal to set aside an unspecified amount of money for the creation of a citywide economic development plan. They criticized the idea as “premature” and grilled the mayor over what they described as his refusal to work with others.

“There are things we asked you to do, and asked if we could do, and those were brushed aside,” Councilmember Alison Coombs said. “We want to see collaboration, and we haven’t seen that.”

Coffman said he believed other council members lack courage, and that he was genuinely concerned for Aurora’s economic future. He argued that the city’s government needed a plan so it could steer development and said it was unwise to rely on independent economic development organizations to the extent that Aurora currently is.

Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky.

“We shouldn’t be so afraid to ask the question of what are we capable of being as a city,” Coffman said. “We have an obligation here to the residents of the city … to have an aspirational vision of what this city can be. And we should never surrender that and outsource that to those who seek to profit from the city.”

Coffman said at a February city council workshop that he believed the city should take on more of a leadership role in economic development. That workshop ended inconclusively, with council members disagreeing over what the city needed to do, if anything, to redirect the work of its economic development partners.

In July, the mayor first introduced his proposal to set aside some amount of money for a plan. Council members suggested at the time that the mayor collaborate with them to flesh out the proposal and that the city take other steps first, like hosting a meeting with local economic development organizations.

Coffman replied by saying he knew his proposal would be voted down because of “outside pressures” exerted by developers who he refused to name. He said he wanted to force the council to vote on the item regardless.

“There will be a vote,” he warned. “You will be held accountable.”

But when the proposal returned for a vote at the end of the group’s Aug. 14 regular meeting, the mayor demurred, saying he had “fruitful discussions” with other council members and wanted to table the item.

On Monday, it was Jurinsky and Councilmember Juan Marcano — who often fall on opposing sides of controversial issues — leading the push to weigh in definitively on Coffman’s proposal.

Jurinsky alleged that the item was the product of a “vendetta” against Aurora Economic Development Council President Wendy Mitchell. The AEDC is a quasi-governmental agency that partners with the city on economic development projects.

Mitchell was present along with a large group of supporters Monday night. After the meeting, she said she, too, believed that Coffman’s proposal wasn’t primarily about ensuring the economic health of the city.

However, she said the council’s 9-1 vote against Coffman’s proposal, with Councilmember Dustin Zvonek casting the only “yes” vote, reflects broad support for the work done by AEDC.

Raymond Gonzales, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, also endorsed the work done by the AEDC during the public comment period that preceded council debate, describing Aurora as “a model that other communities want to replicate.”

“Everyone believes that Aurora is going in a good direction,” Mitchell said. “And I feel very happy that we have bipartisan support from the Aurora City Council on the fact that economic development in Aurora is alive and well.”

Council members reacted negatively to Coffman’s statement that they were acting in response to a “fear factor,” a comment made after Councilmember Steve Sundberg asked Coffman why he had not solicited input from stakeholders or other legislators, telling the mayor that “wisdom and common sense have been trying to chase you down on this issue, but you’ve been moving way too fast.”

Jurinsky told Coffman that council members wanted a say in the city’s economic future, and Coombs said the council’s rejection of Coffman’s idea had nothing to do with fear.

“I’m going to need you to stop accusing the council of being cowards for asking you to do things and standing up to you when you don’t do them,” Coombs told the mayor.

Coffman at one point compared his advocacy for the proposal as “going against a dug-in, entrenched enemy” but said he believed it was ultimately the council’s responsibility to ensure a supply of good jobs for residents, which he said could be accomplished if the city had a plan.

“It’s a vision,” Coffman said. “It’s an aspiration for what the city is capable of doing in terms of attracting targeted businesses and industries that provide jobs that pay a living wage to the city.”