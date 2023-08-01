AURORA | Aurora’s mayor accused his council colleagues of being beholden to developers after the group expressed a lack of enthusiasm for paying to create an economic development plan.

The group previously talked about the city’s economic development strategy at a workshop in February, where council members failed to reach consensus on what the city needed to do, if anything, to redirect the work of its economic development partners.

Right now, economic development in Aurora is led by a handful of independent organizations such as the Aurora Economic Development Council, Aurora Chamber of Commerce and Visit Aurora as well as departments inside the city. The process is also guided by planning documents such as Aurora Places, the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan.

While Mayor Mike Coffman argued in February that the city needed to articulate its goals for economic development more clearly to be able to attract better-paying jobs, city lawmakers suggested the council talk with its partner organizations first or rejected the idea that the city lacked a cohesive vision.

On Monday, the mayor brought forward a proposal to pay for the development of a citywide plan. There was no cost estimate for the proposal, but interim city manager Jason Batchelor estimated outside proposals would cost about $150,000.

“I think it’s so important for the City Council to have a vision, an economic vision, of where the city needs to go,” Coffman said. “This is our responsibility. It cannot be outsourced.”

While other council members said they wanted to see Coffman and the city take other steps before investing money in a study — Francoise Bergan and Danielle Jurinsky asked why the city couldn’t host a meeting with partner organizations — Coffman said he had known his proposal would fail but wanted to force a vote anyway.

“It’s going to fail. And it’s going to fail because of the outside pressures on the city council,” the mayor said to fellow lawmakers. “There will be a vote. You will be held accountable.”

He told Councilmember Crystal Murillo that the “outside pressures” included developers who weren’t acting in the long-term economic interests of the city but refused to clarify what specific developers he was talking about.

Council members also criticized Coffman for the lack of specificity in his plan, questioning why he hadn’t done more to flesh it out and collaborate with others on council since February.

“There was a conversation that you were going to exercise the leadership to work with your council to get the votes, and you didn’t do that,” Councilmember Alison Coombs said. “That’s why you continue to not have six votes, because you didn’t do the work.”

Coffman ultimately agreed to table the item for two weeks, so that a cost estimate could be created, and so other council members could have the chance to provide input.

Also on Monday, the council:

Voted unanimously on first reading to place an item on the November ballot that would ask voters to strip gendered language from Aurora’s home-rule charter.

Appointed Patricia Stephens to the Aurora Civil Service Commission by a 7-4 vote — with Coombs, Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Murillo opposed — after a motion to appoint former Aurora police officer Paul Poole was rejected, with the same four voting in favor.

Voted unanimously to make it illegal for people circulating an initiative or referendum petition to lie to members of the public while soliciting their signatures and also allow those who signed to withdraw their signatures after the fact without participating in a protest hearing.

Voted to create a pathway for SWAT medics, retired law enforcement personnel and others to be certified as reserve police officers, with Murillo casting the only “no” vote.