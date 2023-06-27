An Aurora police officer searches Jor’Dell Richardson for weapons after he was shot by the officer during a struggle over a gun. SCREEN SHOT FROM APD OFFICER BODY CAM VIDEO

AURORA | Aurora’s Police Department has released more video footage of an officer’s fatal shooting of Jor’Dell Richardson, 14, earlier this month, nonetheless leaving questions about what prompted the decision to shoot.

Aurora police released five videos Monday in addition to the body-worn camera footage filmed from the perspective of the officers who confronted Richardson that had been released earlier this month.

Three of the videos capture different perspectives of Richardson and his young associates fleeing after what police described — after the call to the location — as an armed robbery of a convenience store. A fourth video shows an alley near where Richardson was shot and captures audio of the shooting.

The fifth video, filmed from an alley surveillance camera, shows officers James Snapp taking Richardson to the ground and struggling with the teen before Richardson is shot by Officer Roch Gruszeczka.

Like the body-worn camera footage, the video offers little clarity as to what precisely Richardson was doing at the moment he was shot. At one point, Richardson’s right arm is extended away from officers as he is pinned on his back, but the arm moves or is moved closer to his body before the fatal shot, after which Gruszeczka tosses Richardson’s pellet gun away.

Richardson’s left arm is not visible at the moment of the shooting. When asked whether the department had released all of the video evidence in its possession, police spokeswoman Sydney Edwards said “there could be other video that was collected as part of the entire investigation, but at this time we have not been made aware of other video.”

“What we have been able to release so far has been the most important video evidence collected,” she said.

Tears roll down the face of Jor’Dell Richardson’s brother Anton’s face as he speaks to community members gathered at the Aurora Municipal Complex, June 16, to mourn and pay respects to the family of JorÕDell Richardson. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Members of the public have been calling for police to share all available recordings of the shooting for weeks, following the revelation that interim police chief Art Acevedo’s initial comments that Richardson had a firearm were incorrect.

The shooting and police response has led to calls for Acevedo to step down. The conduct of the officers involved is currently being scrutinized as part of probes by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and the department itself.

An attorney for Richardson’s family, Siddhartha Rathod, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.