Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo addresses reporters during a June 9, 2023 press conference. Acevedo released police body cam video of what led to the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson during a struggle with police after and alleged armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON, Sentinel Colorado

Laurie Littlejohn, mother of Jor’Dell Johnson, and her son Keyshawn Richardson, touching her shoulder, outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 after an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

An Aurora police officer searches Jor’Dell Richardson for weapons after he was shot by the officer during a struggle over a gun. SCREEN SHOT FROM APD OFFICER BODY CAM VIDEO

Attorney Siddartha Rathod speaks outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 after an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

Attorney Siddartha Rathod, hand raised, and mother, Laurie Littlejohn and the brother of Jor’Dell Johnson, to Rathod’s right. outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 after an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

THe Rev. Leon Kelly speaks during a Jun 9, 2023 press conference with Aurora police about the officer involved shooting of an armed 14-year-old boy. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB

Protesters outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 waiting for the end of an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

Community activist Candice Bailey and the Rev. Thomas Mayes outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 waiting for the end of an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

A boy recites chants to a crowd of protesters outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 while waiting for the end of an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

Protesters outside Aurora city hall June 9, 2023 waiting for the end of an Aurora police press conference where interim Police Chief Art Acevedo released body cam video of the shooting of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson after an armed robbery. PHOTO BY PHILIP B. POSTON

AURORA | For the first time since the long, hot summer of 2020, racial justice protesters shut down traffic in Aurora as they marched in the streets Friday afternoon demanding justice for Jor’Dell Richardson, a 14-year-old shot and killed by police on June 1.

The protestors voiced anger at Friday’s announcement from the Aurora Police Department that Richardson, a suspect in the robbery of an Aurora convenience store, had a pellet gun at the time of his death — not a firearm, as police had said earlier.

“Jor’Dell was a boy and had a toy,” said Siddartha Rathod, a lawyer representing Richardson’s family.

Police argued that the pellet gun looked like a real firearm.

Many in the crowd were veterans of the protests calling for justice for Elijah McClain, and questioned why the city was yet again asking for answers following the death of a young Black man at the hands of police.

“You cannot be trusted if you cannot tell us the truth,” Pastor Thomas Mayes said of APD. “Come clean, or stay away dirty.”

Dueling press conferences took place Friday afternoon at the Aurora municipal complex, with APD holding a press conference where body-worn camera footage of the shooting was publicly released for the first time. Following the police press conference, Richardson’s family held a press conference and then a march around the complex, which spilled into the streets.

Scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the family’s press conference began over an hour and a half late due to how late the sprawling and lengthy police press conference ran, where the footage was not shown until about 45 minutes in.

Some protesters accused the police of intentionally stalling to try to discourage the crowd, which Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo scoffed at.

“I’m not going to come in here and rush this press conference because he thinks that’s what I should do, and shame on him,” he said in response to a comment from Rathod.

Acevedo at the press conference avoided weighing in on the decision by one of his officers to fatally shoot Richardson but displayed an image that he said showed the boy reaching into his waistband for a pellet gun resembling a firearm..

Explaining his reluctance to talk about officers’ actions, he said the investigation by the 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team into whether criminal charges ought to be filed against the officers involved was ongoing, along with an internal probe.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told the Sentinel that the chief has spoken about the possibility of pulling the department out of its current agreement with the 17th and 18th judicial districts to handle investigations of officer-involved shootings.

The chief would not answer whether Aurora police would remain in the current agreement but said the process was not entirely consistent with what he would like to see. He said it would not impact the Richardson investigation and that he didn’t want to speculate who might take over those investigations.

Friday’s event included the release of body-worn camera footage from the perspective of two Aurora officers involved in the June 1 incident — including the officer who fired the fatal single shot, Roch Gruszeczka — though the videos fail to show what exactly Richardson was doing at the moment he was shot.

The footage does, however, capture the hectic final moments of Richardson’s life as he screams, pleads for help, tells officers that he cannot breathe and becomes unresponsive. Police tried unsuccessfully to revive Richardson before paramedics arrived and took over medical care.

While Acevedo would not say whether he believed Gruszeczka was right in shooting Richardson, one image highlighted by Acevedo that was taken from another officer’s perspective shortly before Richardson was tackled to the ground and several seconds before he was shot showed Richardson’s hand near his waistband.

The chief remarked to those present, “you can make your own assessment, and that will be part of the investigation.”

Responding to criticism from community members stemming from his apparent decision to tell Richardson’s mother that he didn’t think the teen had suffered, Acevedo said he was hopeful Richardson did not suffer as his stomach wound worsened.

“I just hope and pray that he didn’t suffer, that he was in the arms of angels right away when he went into cardiac arrest,” he said. “It’s a tragedy because we have yet again in this country an encounter involving young people, and acts of violence, and ultimately an officer-involved … shooting.”

Richardson’s father, Jameco Richardson, criticized Acevedo for those comments at the family’s press conference.

“Our son died in a dirty alley,” he said. “How dare you.”

While Acevedo lamented the fact of the shooting, he said officers may have feared for their lives during the struggle with Richardson, who police say was tackled after robbing a convenience store for vape cartridges.

Addressing the attorneys representing the family of the slain teenager, Acevedo accused representatives of the family of misrepresenting what happened and said officers weren’t able to break the situation down at the time like people viewing the video footage frame by frame.

“When your life is on the line, mister attorney, what are you going to do?,” Acevedo asked. “We have a 14-year-old kid dead, and we have officers who were involved who have to live with this critical incident for the rest of their lives. So it is not a toy. In fact, our officers believed that it was a semi-automatic nine-millimeter (pistol). But I understand the lawyers’ (decision) to call it a toy. And by the way, pellet guns can cause serious bodily injury or death.”

Rathod said Richardson’s family was told that he had a pellet gun “about five minutes” before the public press conference began. He said police did not give any explanation for why they were just being told this over a week after the shooting.

Juan Marcano, an Aurora city council member, also said that the information was new to him despite having been in conversation with the police department since the incident.

Acevedo criticized the media for sharing incorrect information about the shooting without specifying what coverage of the shooting had been in error.

Leon Kelly, executive director of Open Door Youth Gang Initiatives, was also invited by police to speak. He argued that the individuals who were with Richardson, and community members who did not intervene to dissuade Richardson from involvement in crime, were also to blame for the teen’s death.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if I didn’t have compassion for the family,” he said. “This is not a George Floyd. … This was technically a robbery. It was in the commission of a crime.”

He argued that Acevedo had acted with transparency by releasing the body-worn camera footage and sharing other information with the public.

Acevedo said two other 14-year-olds involved in the alleged June 1 robbery have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and aggravated robbery, and that other people who were involved had been tentatively identified.

Rathod characterized APD’s press conference as an attempt by Acevedo to “exonerate” the officers, not an exercise in transparency. Other speakers made similar remarks.

Jameco Richardson said that he would like to see Acevedo removed from his position.