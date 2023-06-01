AURORA | The Arapahoe County Fair returns for its 117th year at the end of July.

From July 27 to July 30 the fairgrounds will be transformed from its giant parking lot state, into a fun loving, tilt-a-whirling, carnival atmosphere.

The $25 admission includes parking, unlimited rides, live entertainment, tractor pulls, the county’s best agricultural feats, a bevy of livestock, and of course, mutton-busting.

“We are so excited to continue the tradition of the Arapahoe County Fair dating back to 1906,” said Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully. “We’ve added new attractions and events that are sure to be a hit with everyone in the family. The Fair is the best deal in town for wholesome family fun.”

Pours on the Plains will be returning for another year, after the great success of last year’s craft beer festival.

This separate ticketed event, featuring more than 15 local breweries, will be Friday, July 28.

Tickets and information are at www.arapahoecountyfair.com.