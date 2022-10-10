LETTERS: Tom Sullivan is right for solving gun violence

Editor: Like recent letter writer John Costilla, I too had a son murdered in a school shooting. My son Daniel was killed at Columbine High in 1999. But John and I have different views of candidate Tom Kim and school security. While I support armed School Resource Officers, I am concerned that Kim would support arming everyone, including teachers and other school personnel. After all, Kim has accepted a donation from Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, an extremist gun rights group that supports unfettered gun ownership, has sought to repeal numerous existing gun reform laws, and doesn’t support Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law or even background checks. Tom Sullivan is a common sense choice.

—Tom Mauser, via [email protected]