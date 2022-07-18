LETTERS: Pass an expanded Child Tax Credit

Editor: It is time for the Senate to stop stalling and pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC).

The 2021 CTC expansion with monthly payments was nothing less than extraordinary. After payments began in July 2021, child poverty dropped by 40 percent, food security increased, and families finally made ends meet. One important reason for this success was that, for the first time, the CTC was fully refundable, making all low-income children eligible for the full CTC. (Previously, families earning less than $3000/year were excluded, defying any logic.)

The U.S. House extended the new CTC past 2021, but 51 senators blocked it and the payments stopped in January. Child poverty skyrocketed. Sen. Manchin claimed it “dis-incentivizes work,” although a number of people had to quit their jobs in January because they could no longer afford child care. Now with inflation driving up rent, food, and gas prices, Congress must act. Democratic leaders (especially Sen. Michael Bennet) have pushed for the CTC extension for months. Now, some Republicans may be coming around. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has proposed a new “child allowance” similar to the expanded CTC. This is encouraging, but his “allowance” again excludes the lowest-income children.

Families and children need help now. I urge leaders in Congress to put children first and pass a fully refundable Child Tax Credit with monthly payments as soon as possible.

— Martha Karnopp, via [email protected]

