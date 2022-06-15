LETTERS: Enough with the armed platoons of raccoons rhetoric

Editor: In Dave Perry’s editorial, Rep. Crow says in his anti-gun commercial that “…semi-automatic rifles with explosive rounds are created and used in military battle.” Then he says, “This nonsense about using AR-15s for ranching or home defense is a sales pitch by the gun lobby.” As you would expect from an anti-2nd Amendment representative, Crow paints the picture in the narrative he’s trying to sell.

I’m not aware of explosive ammo for AR-15s being readily available in our country. I’m gonna guess that what he meant to say is that the 223 round is a very high velocity bullet that can do great damage to the target. If you’ve fired a rifle that shoots the 223 round, I’m pretty sure that you’d agree it’s a very comfortable rifle to shoot. And that’s one of the primary reasons it’s so popular. But the far more important point is understanding the purpose of our 2nd Amendment. Listening to most Democrats and the main stream media (MSM), you’d think our forefathers included it in our Bill of Rights just so we could hunt and defend ourselves. Read the Federalist Papers again…..the primary reason was so our citizens, if ever necessary, would have the ability to overthrow a tyrannical government. So lets quit with the “shooting armed platoons of raccoons” BS.

Rep. Crow ran as a moderate in his first campaign to the U.S House. He made sure voters knew of his military background to convince them. His 2020 re-election was helped by a weak GOP candidate opponent, bias media support, and the anti-Trump movement. Now we have his voting record in the U.S. House, and it’s 99% the same as Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s. Hopefully, the good citizens of the 6th Congressional District are waking up to the mess he, the democrats, and the POTUS are responsible for. He’s shown his true allegiances to the very liberal/socialist side and must be defeated this November.

— George Parker, via [email protected]