LETTERS: 9News Sports report the work of bullies

Editor: Last night, April 27, on the Channel 9 five o’clock news, a portion of the Sports report was dedicated to the worst player in Bronco’s history. Aside from being childish, it is a perfect example of where incivility in our society begins. This is little different from being teased because you are short, have acne or are the wrong color. If we follow the stupidity of this report, it would be ok to send the little-leaguer home because he was the poorest hitter on the team.

I’m sure the former Bronco already recognizes that he didn’t have a stellar career. But really, is there value in humiliating someone just because you can?

This man is one of our fellow humans, of value – just as a man. He’s someone’s child and no doubt loved by his nearest and dearest.

The 9 sports team should be ashamed for acting like 9th grade bullies and for exemplifying the very behaviors that “sports” should not be.

— Fred Ehlert, via [email protected]