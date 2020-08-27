Aurora man who shot cousin while twirling gun on finger gets probation, community service

AURORA | An Aurora man who admitted to shooting and killing his teenage cousin while twirling a handgun on his finger last summer has been sentenced to probation, community service and mental health treatment, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge John Scipione on Thursday sentenced Darius Banks, 20, to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for shooting and killing his 19-year-old cousin, Elijah Wilkins, on July 14, 2019, a spokesperson for the local DA’s office said. Banks will also have to enroll in a class entitled “making better decisions” and undergo mental health evaluation as part of his probation.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of felony reckless manslaughter on July 24.

Banks admitted to shooting Wilkins in the arm and chest while the two were in a silver Hyundai sedan parked outside of Banks’ house on Lansing Street in Aurora, according to court documents. Banks said that he was spinning the trigger guard of Wilkins’ black handgun around his finger when the gun was discharged and a bullet struck Wilkins in his left arm.

Banks then tried to drive Wilkins to the hospital to receive medical treatment, but crashed head-on into another car near East 13th Avenue and Newark Street shortly after 7 p.m. First responders rushed Wilkins away from the scene, but he was pronounced dead at University Hospital about 20 minutes later.

After initially outlining several alibis to police, Banks later admitted to shooting his cousin and said he initially lied “because he was afraid of getting into trouble,” according to an arrest affidavit filed against him.

Police arrested Banks in the early morning hours of July 15, 2019.