Cherry Creek supporters offer virtual ‘fireside’ chat Monday to stump for tax hike

AURORA | Citizens for Cherry Creek Schools is holding a Facebook live event Tuesday evening to offer details and advocate for a tax hike to raise operating and capital construction money for a school district facing myriad pandemic and budget issues..

The school district is asking for a property tax increase worth $35 million and a $150 million bond measure toward school maintenance, a mental health treatment facility and possibly a new school building.

Superintendent Scott Siegfried said in a letter Aug. 6 that the dollars would be crucial “to stave off some of the worst impacts” of a current budget deficit brought on largely by state government cuts to education funding amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic and recession.

Together, the measures would add an extra $1.65 per month in taxes for every $100,000 in home value, or $6.6 per month for a $400,000 home.

The event is slated to be held in a “fireside chat” style and is being moderated by a graduate of the school district, according to a press release.

“Participants will discuss how the budget and bond ballot measures will address some of the pressing long-term academic and facility needs the district faces, including needs that have been magnified during this Covid-19 pandemic,” the release said.

Upcoming campaign events will also be discussed.

The event can be viewed at Facebook.com/CitizensforCherryCreekSchools starting at 6 p.m.