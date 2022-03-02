Crow lambastes Boebert’s SOTU outbursts: ‘She doesn’t understand service or sacrifice’

1 of 4

AURORA | Draped in a shawl with the words “drill baby drill”, Colorado Congressperson Lauren Boebert, R-Rifle, yelled and jeered from her seat in the House Chamber several times during the State of the Union speech Tuesday night, according to press reports from the speech.

In once instance, she interjected while President Joe Biden spoke of “flag draped coffins” and soldiers lost to the impacts of war.

“When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert tweeted on her personal account shortly after. “I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”

Boebert’s moment came as Biden began to discuss how his son, who died of cancer, was among the many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure injuries from military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin” Biden started to say when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

The comment drew an outpouring of boos from Democrats, adding a note of division to an address that received several moments of robust bipartisan applause. Democrats and Republicans from both chambers stood up and clapped as the president discussed the strength and resolute of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

Boebert, who was seated next to fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continued to make comments throughout the speech. Greene also received blowback for her shouting over the president during the hour-long address.

“Lauren Boebert has laughed a few times, shouts ‘that’s right’ when Biden says not to defund the police,” an NBC congressional reporter tweeted from the speech.

Boebert garnered immediate condemnation following the speech. Asked about the notes of bipartisanship in Biden’s speech, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Centennial, told Sentinel Colorado, “I think that was a theme and an approach that really stuck out to me, certainly, and the others in the chamber. With the exception of Miss Boebert, of course.”

Crow went on to say that he encouraged Boebert to stop the outbursts.

“We’ve known for a very long time that Lauren Boebert doesn’t know what she’s doing, and is not interested in legislating or even knowing the issues or facts…she doesn’t understand service or sacrifice. It’s something she can’t wrap her brain around,” Crow said.