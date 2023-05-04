AURORA | Eddie Rhodes III has been drawing and illustrating since he was in third grade. For Christmas and birthdays, he didn’t want action figures or games that most kids clamor for.

Instead Eddie would get art supplies — which would quickly be used.

“It kept me working,” he said, born in Aurora, a proud Gateway High School grad.

His first solo art show, in 2018, consisted of photorealism drawings and even garnered the attention of a famous football player.

He was commissioned by San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana to illustrate a family portrait.

Not long after, Eddie began creating his own card sets, and in 2020 he worked with All C’s Collectibles to make his own series of cards.

His ultimate goal was to work for Topps, illustrating Garbage Pail Kids cards, and he would send them portfolios monthly for two years, each submission having at least nine new images.

The persistence paid off. Eddie is now an illustrator for Topps, creating exclusive Garbage Pail Kids trading cards.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” he said. It’s still real, and Eddie is still drawing the iconic faux-vulgar cards.