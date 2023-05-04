Eddie Rhodes III showcases some of his favorite cards he’s done for Garbage Pail Kids. Rhodes’ main goal once he began illustrating professionally was to work with Topps and Garbage Pail Kids.
Portait by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Eddie Rhodes III has been drawing and illustrating since he was in third grade. For Christmas and birthdays, he didn’t want action figures or games that most kids clamor for.

Instead Eddie would get art supplies — which would quickly be used. 

“It kept me working,” he said, born in Aurora, a proud Gateway High School grad.

His first solo art show, in 2018, consisted of photorealism drawings and even garnered the attention of a famous football player. 

Eddie Rhodes III works on a mashup piece of a mini figure with Garbage Pail Kid illustration styles, April 17, which will be used in a collaborative piece with artists worldwide. Rhodes has been drawing and working on illustrations in the 3rd grade.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

He was commissioned by San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana to illustrate a family portrait. 

Not long after, Eddie began creating his own card sets, and in 2020 he worked with All C’s Collectibles to make his own series of cards. 

Eddie Rhodes III works on a mashup piece of a mini figure with Garbage Pail Kid illustration styles during a photo session with the Sentinel, April 17. The piece itself will be part of a worldwide collaboration with other illustartors like Rhodes.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

His ultimate goal was to work for Topps, illustrating Garbage Pail Kids cards, and he would send them portfolios monthly for two years, each submission having at least nine new images. 

The persistence paid off. Eddie is now an illustrator for Topps, creating exclusive Garbage Pail Kids trading cards. 

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” he said. It’s still real, and Eddie is still drawing the iconic faux-vulgar cards.

Seen are a couple of Eddie Rhodes’ illustrations for Garbage Pail Kids trading cards from his personal portfolio. When courting Topps, Rhodes would send a new portfolio of work to the company monthly over a two-year span.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments