Window-washers rescued after Denver mechanical lift crashes

DENVER | Firefighters rescued two window-washers after a mechanical lift crashed through a parking garage in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, the Denver Post reported . The crash also ruptured a gas line.

Police told the Post that the incident happened Saturday at 155 N. Cook St. Denver Fire Department spokesman Lt. Robbie Turner says two workers were rescued by fire officials and evaluated at Denver Health. Turner says he does not know if the workers were injured.

The Post reports that Xcel Energy crews came to mitigate the leak, and there is no current hazard.