Taliban say Trump’s abrupt halt to peace talks hurts US

1 of 4

WASHINGTON | The Taliban on Sunday said President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret meeting at Camp David with its leaders on a “finalized” deal to end America’s longest war would “damage the credibility” of the U.S., but added they believe the U.S. would return to negotiations.

“Both sides were preparing for the announcement and signing of the agreement,” the insurgent group said in a statement, saying they had been invited in late August but wanted to wait until the deal’s signing. Now, “we will continue the ongoing jihad (against foreign occupation) and we firmly believe in the ultimate victory.”

Trump in a series of tweets cited a bombing in the past week in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier, as his reason for calling off the talks. The move puzzled observers, who pointed out that both the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces have increased fighting in recent months to strengthen their position in the talks. Civilians have suffered more than anyone in what was the world’s deadliest war in 2018.

Trump’s announcement Saturday evening was surprising because it would mean that the president was ready to host members of the Taliban at the presidential retreat in Maryland just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. More than 2,400 U.S. troops have been killed since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to go after the Taliban, which were harboring al-Qaida leaders responsible for 9/11.

Canceling the talks also goes against Trump’s pledge to withdraw the remaining 13,000 to 14,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end U.S. involvement in a conflict that is closing in on 18 years.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the Trump administration’s peace envoy in talks with Taliban leaders for months, said less than a week ago that a deal had been reached “in principle” with the group and that it only needed Trump’s approval. The president, however, came under increased pressure from the Afghan government and some U.S. lawmakers, including Trump supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who mistrust the Taliban and think it’s too early to withdraw American forces.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday,” Trump tweeted.

“They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” he wrote.

On Thursday, a Taliban car bomb exploded and killed an American soldier, a Romanian service member and 10 civilians in a busy diplomatic area near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. The bombing was one of many attacks by the Taliban in recent days. Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was the fourth U.S. service member killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.

“What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse!” Trump tweeted. “If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

It remains unclear if the U.S.-Taliban talks are over or only paused. Trump said he called off the peace negotiations after the bombing, but Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy negotiating with the Taliban, was meeting with leaders of the insurgent group in Doha, Qatar, on both Thursday and Friday.

The State Department and the White House declined to respond to requests for clarification.

The Afghan government, sidelined from the negotiations, seemed hesitant to directly respond to Trump’s announcement, saying simply that “we have always said that a real peace will come when the Taliban stop killing Afghans and implement a ceasefire and start direct negotiations with the Afghan government” on the country’s future — talks that were meant to quickly follow a U.S.-Taliban deal.

The Taliban’s new statement said those talks had been meant to start on Sept. 23, five days before Afghanistan’s presidential election.

Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi, speaking to reporters, would not say whether Trump’s decision had complicated the peace process going forward. He also did not say whether the government had heard directly from U.S. officials since Trump’s tweets.

Sediqqi confirmed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had wanted to go to Washington to speak with Trump about his concerns “but I am not able to go into the details of the particular trip.” The details of the U.S.-Taliban deal that had been shown to Ghani last week “were not convincing,” Sediqqi said. “Let’s see the future.”

Many in the Afghan government and among the Afghan people have been skeptical of the negotiations, fearing there was little if nothing in the deal to stop the Taliban from continuing its attacks against civilians. Two shattering Taliban car bombings in Kabul in the past week, which the insurgent group said targeted foreigners but killed far more civilians, renewed those fears.

“Unfortunately, all these efforts have come to an end with no result and I think the fight in Afghanistan will continue for years to come,” said one Afghan political analyst, Waheed Muzhda.

Laura Miller, Asia director for the International Crisis Group, said that whatever the reason for “pulling the plug” on talks, the U.S.-led peace process was in jeopardy.

“After all the violence during many months of negotiations, it’s difficult to see why last Thursday’s attack would be the sole reason for changing course,” Miller said. “This could be a blow to the credibility of the U.S. commitment to the peace process. Hopefully it can be brought back on track because there’s no better alternative.”

For Trump, who is determined to get out of Afghanistan, “leaving with a deal is better for him politically than leaving without one,” Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center, said in a statement. “So talks are not off the table by any means.”

Amid the confusion, Afghans weary of decades of war once again pleaded for its end. “No one has a higher stake in ending this war than Afghans on both sides,” the head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, Shaharzad Akbar, said.

Associated Press writer Cara Anna in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed.