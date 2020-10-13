SD29: Fields vs. Poague for state Senate District 29

Democratic incumbent Rhonda Fields is vying to continue her second decade of state legislating next year despite a challenge for her senate seat from Libertarian Michele Poague.

Both Fields and Poague are jockeying to represent the sweeping Senate District 29, which stretches from north Aurora to the eastern plains past Byers and Deer Trail.

Fields has represented the area since 2016, when she jumped to the state senate after a trio of terms in the house. She bested her Republican challenger in her original bid for the seat by roughly 15 percentage points.

Poague has run for the seat in each of the past two cycles, coming in a distant third both times. She received nearly 5% of the vote in 2012, and slightly more than 6% in 2016, according to state voting records.

Poague, a science fiction novelist, has been heavily involved with local, state and national chapters of the Libertarian Party for more than 30 years. She served as state chair of the Colorado Libertarian Party in 1996 and helped produce the party’s national convention in 2008, according to her personal website. The state faction of the party has granted her a lifetime achievement award.

She has also worked in various roles at Shotgun Willies, nee The Bavaria Inn, in Glendale since 1984.

Poague generally favors platforms put forth by the national Libertarian Party, including limited government and mechanisms to curb taxation.

“I would be in favor of fewer restrictions on everything,” she wrote in response to a questionnaire issued by The Sentinel.

Poague also signaled her longstanding support for the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

“I worked very hard for several years to get The Taxpayers Bill of Rights on the ballot,” she wrote. “The bill gives the citizens the opportunity to curb government spending. It has built in inflation rates and growth rates. Our government needs to live within their means.”

Fields has been a stalwart face of Aurora politics for more than a decade. She has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice and gun control reforms, supporting bellwether gun control measures enacted months after the Aurora theater shooting and sponsoring the recently passed package of policing reforms known as Senate Bill 217.

She sparred with Gov. Jared Polis and other Democratic leaders this spring when the governor signed a bill repealing the death penalty in Colorado and commuted the sentences of two men convicted of murdering Fields’ son and his fiancee.

“In a stroke of a pen, Gov. Polis hijacks justice and undermines our criminal justice system,” Fields wrote in a tweet sent shortly after Polis’ announcement in March.

Fields currently serves as chair of the senate’s capital development and health and human services committees. She also serves as vice chair of the state, veterans and military affairs committee.

In addition to the broad criminal justice reform package passed in June, Fields this session sponsored a slew of successful measures, including those that boosted protections for witnesses to crimes, extended the work of a committee committed to overseeing mental health in the justice system and allowed students to take excused absences from school for behavioral health needs.

Fields has spent about $45,000 on the race so far and had about $23,000 still in her coffers as of the end of September, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Poague has neither raised nor spent any money on her campaign.