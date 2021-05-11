Man in custody after standoff at Aurora mobile home park Tuesday

AURORA | A man turned himself in to Aurora police following a standoff at a trailer park off of East 13th Avenue Tuesday afternoon, officials said on Twitter.

The man exited a home in which he had barricaded himself for more than an hour while police negotiators worked to coax him out, according to information released via tweets.

Authorities evacuated several homes in The Meadows mobile home community near the intersection of 13th and Cimarron Circle as negotiators communicated with the man.

The man who was arrested was accused of firing a gun and menacing a family member shortly before police arrived at about 12 p.m., officials said in a tweet. The man exited the home and turned himself into to police slightly more than one hour later.

A multitude of police personnel descended on the area abutting the 13th Avenue light rail station, including officers assigned to K9 and SWAT teams.

No injuries were reported, though the man who was arrested was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police.