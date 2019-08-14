O’Rourke to rejoin presidential race with El Paso speech

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke arrives with flowers to the Perches funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, to attend a service for Ivan Filiberto Manzano, one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. The former El Paso congressman said he came to the border city “to remind the world that we are a binational community.” (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas | Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke is formally rejoining the presidential race with a national address from his hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border, where a mass shooting killed 22 people.

The Democratic former Texas congressman will speak Thursday in El Paso, outlining “the path forward” for his 2020 bid and the country.

O’Rourke was in Nevada on Aug. 3 but suspended his campaign and has tried to help his city cope since a gunman who denounced immigrants opened fire at a Walmart.

In a CNN op-ed posted Tuesday, O’Rourke said the shooting suspect drove more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) to “hunt and kill Hispanic people” and was inspired by President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. Trump blames mental illness and video games for the violence.

O’Rourke wrote Americans must decide what the nation stands for “at this defining moment of truth.”

