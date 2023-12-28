FILE – Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2022. Boebert is being challenged by conservative Democratic candidate Adam Frisch in the midterm election. Boebert has gained a national following for galvanizing anti-establishment angst on the right. Yesterday, Boebert announced she would seek the GOP nomination for a new congressional district. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,File)

LITTLETON | In a move that stunned many of her fellow Republicans, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she would leave her seat on Colorado’s Western Slope and instead run in the state’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Douglas County and most of Eastern Colorado.

The reactions indicated the race will be combative, with some saying Boebert’s actions put Colorado Republicans at risk of losing even more ground to Democrats in 2024.

In a Facebook video posted on Dec. 27, Boebert said she would withdraw from the race in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which she currently represents.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” Boebert said. “A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

The 4th district is represented by Windsor Republican Ken Buck, who announced in November he would retire from the seat.

Several south metro area Republicans are eying campaigns to replace Buck, including former state lawmaker Ted Harvey of Highlands Ranch, who had harsh words regarding Boebert’s sudden move.

“Boebert has failed the conservatives in (the 3rd district) to such a degree that they will no longer vote for her,” he told Colorado Community Media. “Now, in what can only be seen as a vain effort to cling to power, she seeks to represent the voters of (the 4th district) — a vastly different constituency. This desperate stunt by Boebert may not only jeopardize the Republican Party’s ability to retain (the 3rd district), but if she were to win the primary, could place [the 4th district] at risk as well.”

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas’ name has come up as a possible candidate for the seat. After Boebert’s announcement, she declined to specify whether she will run and stayed neutral on Boebert’s campaign.

“There is now a woman candidate in this race with a record of public service in elected office,” Thomas told Colorado Community Media.

Boebert has stirred controversy with her boisterous approach to politics. In 2022, she interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and this fall Boebert voted against ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling proceedings a distraction, according to The Colorado Sun.

And, in September, her personal life came under scrutiny as she and a male friend were kicked out of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver for vaping and talking loudly. Boebert later apologized to constituents after a video showed her and her companion apparently touching each other during the performance, according to the Sun.

In her announcement, Boebert called the decision the best move for her personally and for the conservative movement in Colorado, saying it would ensure the 3rd district would not be taken by Democrat. Boebert, who lives in Garfield County, added that she plans to move to the 4th district.

“I promised I would do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country and that means staying in the fight,” she said. “It also means not allowing Hollywood elites and progressive money groups to buy the 3rd district, a seat they have no business owning.”

Boebert narrowly won re-election in 2022 by 546 votes against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is running again in 2024 to represent the 3rd district, which includes Pueblo, Grand Junction, Aspen, Durango and many rural mountain communities. The margin was so close that it necessitated an automatic recount.

Another hopeful for the seat, state Rep. Richard Holtorf of Arkron on the Eastern Plains, called Boebert’s move “seat shopping.”

“If you can’t win in your home, you can’t win here,” Holtorf said in a statement.

He said Boebert could not possibly know the 4th Congressional District as well as candidates from the area.

“She is grossly lacking in understanding the needs of the 21 counties in Eastern Colorado that make up this district,” he stated. “She knew she’d lose in her own district and I’ll show her that she’ll lose here too.”

Several other conservatives have announced their intent to campaign for the 4th district seat, including conservative talk show host Deborah Flora and Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, a former state senator.

Also vying for the seat is Weld County Councilman Trent Leisy, who reacted to Boebert’s announcement with a post on X. He said Boebert is in effect giving the 3rd district away to the Democrats.

“I’m not backing down,” he added.

Boebert said she believes the 3rd and 4th district are similar in their mostly rural make-up and desire for strong conservative representation.

“Colorado’s fourth district is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles,” Boebert said.