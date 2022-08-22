LETTERS: You can trust Bob Andrews to do the right thing

Editor: Arapahoe County Assessor candidate Bob Andrews and I are friends. Late last night, 8/21/22, after returning from a long trip to New York, I experienced car problems. I called Bob for help as I could not get road side assistance. Bob Andrews got out of bed, drove to the airport with jumper cables at 11:30 pm and saved the day. That is the kind of person that is running for Arapahoe County Assessor; not to mention his decades of appraisal experience. If I lived in Arapahoe County, I would not hesitate voting for Bob Andrews because I believe Experience Matters.

— Theresa Pekron, via [email protected]