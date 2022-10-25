LETTERS: Unfounded election doubt impacts the economy

Editor: When it comes to elections, midterm or general, we are always reminded by elected officials, network hosts and their guests, of James Carville’s most notable expression, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Well, if inflation and the economy is still the number one ‘kitchen table’ issue, then it is important to consider the following:

Actively undermining the pillars of representative democracy will negatively impact the economy. Encouraging irrational and unfounded doubt on the election process will negatively impact the economy. Electing people who openly state they will abuse their position in order to create election outcomes they prefer, even if they differ from the popular outcome, will negatively impact the economy. Social and political unrest driven by extreme political ideologies will negatively impact the economy.

It is so true that economic issues motivates voters the most is. What the electorate needs to ask themselves as they fill out their ballots is, “Who will put forward policies that will improve the economic situation? But more importantly people should ask, “Who will safeguard and promote stability and consistency in the way we govern ourselves, and how we elect those who will govern, that will help improve our economy?”

In short, “It’s the economy stupid” means a lot more now than it did in the early 90’s.

—A.J. Jarrett, via [email protected]