LETTERS: Police must acknowledge harm against Black and Brown communities

Editor: I wonder if Sergeant Hummel is even aware of the history of Gov’t sanctioned police violence toward Black and Brown communities. And the accompanying police silence that shielded this behavior from public view and accountability. Police want to say they are here to serve and protect. But they are reluctant to publicly acknowledge their past actions. If police want to be seen as credible community partners they must publicly acknowledge and take responsibility for their past harmful actions toward Black and Brown communities.

— S. Ford via [email protected]