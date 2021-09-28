LETTERS: More than 7 million U.S. households don’t have a bank account. Let’s change that.

Editor: Opening a bank account is more than just money in a bank. It’s the first rung on the ladder to prosperity, and a sign of independence, value, and stability. While national numbers estimate almost 7 million U.S. households are without a bank account, it’s imperative Coloradans identify friends and neighbors in need of financial help. The first step? Opening a bank account.

As the Executive Director for Independent Bankers of Colorado (IBC), I know firsthand one of the first steps to financial stability is establishing a bank account. With approximately 7 million U.S. million households without bank accounts, our goal at IBC is to connect everyone to the resources they need to open an account, seek a loan and establish financial stability.

IBC is joining the FDIC’s #GetBanked campaign in amplifying resources for first time account seekers. This is an incredibly important effort and one that we believe is at the heart of our mission: to represent the interests of the community banking industry and the communities and customers they serve. Over the next few months, we will work with our members to highlight resources over social media platforms, in newspapers and by word of mouth in the communities our members serve.

For first time account holders, community banks are a great option as they play an essential role in communities across Colorado – providing personalized service, supporting critical programs and charitable organizations and acting as good neighbors in their communities.

— Mike Van Norstrand, via [email protected]