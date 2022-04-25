LETTERS: Democrats must vote to save democracy

Editor: This is a callout to all registered Democrat voters to vote in every election, every time a vote is held.

We saw what happened in the Aurora city council when there was poor Democrat voter turnout. We had a good police chief, now we’ll have a right wing puppet running the department. Dems have the majority across the country. If you’re content with right wing factious who call themselves Christians hiding behind their Bibles, then don’t vote. If you want a democracy, then vote every time.

The republicans in most areas of this country know they can’t win a fair election, that’s why they cheat! So every Democrat must vote in every election every time we have a vote to save our democracy. Frankly I’m sick of the lies, I want honesty and truth to be told. The former orange president tried to Putinize our 2020 election, I really don’t want that to happen again, so I vote! So everyone please vote! We can only save our democracy if we all vote. Don’t even get me started about clean energy and stop burning crude oil. There is nothing clean about crude oil. VOTE!

— Dana Ohlerking, via [email protected]