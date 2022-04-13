LETTERS: Colorado deserves better than Ron Hanks for Senate

Editor: Like Republican Senate candidate Ron Hanks, I served in the U.S. Air Force. During my enlistment, I met and worked with many decent, intelligent and brave people. If any of them had threatened violence against a coworker, joked about lynching, damaged a government building, or tried to overthrow the U.S. government, they would have been court-martialed. Hanks has done those things.

Ron Hanks is a sitting state representative who attended the Jan 6th insurrection.

His U.S. Senate campaign is rooted in election conspiracy theories: In the video announcing his candidacy, he used a rifle to blow up a copy machine labeled “Dominion Voting Machine”. He threatened to break a fellow state representative’s neck. On the State House floor, he said that the U.S. Constitution’s three-fifths compromise did not diminish anyone’s humanity. On the same State House floor, he joked about lynching. He opposes Colorado’s popular vote-by-mail option.

I have visited Cañon City in his district. It has breathtakingly beautiful mountain vistas and kind, friendly people. They deserve representation that better reflects those values.

Hanks is one of seven primary candidates for the Senate nomination, and I hope voters will swiftly reject him. His behavior brings shame to the Air Force, to his district, and to Colorado.

—Paula DeJohn